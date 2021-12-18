US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser Sullivan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US is fundamentally prepared to engage in dialogue with the Russian Federation about European security, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday at a Council on Foreign Relations event

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US is fundamentally prepared to engage in dialogue with the Russian Federation about European security, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

"We are fundamentally prepared for dialogue. Russia has now put on the table its concerns with American and NATO activities.

We're going to put on the table our concern with Russian activities that we believe harm our interest and values," Sullivan said. "Fundamentally, our strategy is going to be to coordinate closely, to have allied unity, and then be prepared to sit with Russia and respond positively to the idea that we can have a discussion in an appropriate format on the principle of 'nothing about you without you' and see where it takes us."