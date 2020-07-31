UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Funding Boosts Odds Of At Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of 2020 - Health Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:31 PM

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine by End of 2020 - Health Secretary

A flurry of US contracts for promising novel coronavirus vaccine candidates, including a $2.1 billion deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A flurry of US contracts for promising novel coronavirus vaccine candidates, including a $2.1 billion deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced on Friday, aims to increase the probability that at least one vaccine will be ready for mass distribution by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release.

"The portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed increases the odds that we will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year," Azar said on Friday.

Under the Trump administration's Warp Speed program, the government will not only fund vaccine trials, but companies will also produce and stockpile hundreds of millions of doses of each experimental vaccine for distribution in hopes of winning approval for immediate distribution.

The $2.1 billion contract for a vaccine being jointly developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline marked the latest in a series of deals reportedly worth up to $8 billion.

The contract calls on Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline to make and for the government to initially purchase 100 million doses, even as clinical trials are underway, with an option to buy another 500 million doses.

Several vaccine candidates in the Warp Speed program have already entered late-stage clinical trials.

AstraZeneca and Moderna, producers of two of the most promising vaccine candidates, have also said their vaccines could be ready by the end of the year, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Trump Buy 2020 Media Government GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

3 minutes ago

US Condemns Hong Kong Decision to Postpone Electio ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus makes masks mandatory in shops as virus cas ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.