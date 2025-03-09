US Funding Cuts Threats Global Efforts To Fight Tuberculosis, WHO Warns
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 12:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that massive cuts in funding, especially from the United States, could harm the fight against tuberculosis around the world.
The U.S. has annually provided between $200 million to $250 million in funding for global TB programs, making it the "largest bilateral donor," according to the WHO, a Geneva-based UN agency.
In January, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on foreign aid delivered through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The Trump administration last week canceled contracts worth about $60 billion in humanitarian work abroad that were funded by USAID and the State Department, including for global health programmes.
According to the WHO, these cuts could affect TB response efforts in at least 18 countries, and where it says 89% of "expected" U.S. funding was being used for patient care.
Africa, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific are the regions hardest hit by TB that rely on funding, the WHO said in a statement Wednesday. Cuts will impact Africa particularly due to staff layoffs and disruptions in treatment, which could cause TB rates to rise, the organization said.
“Any disruption to TB services – whether financial, political or operational – can have devastating and often fatal consequences for millions worldwide,” said Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO Global Programme on TB and Lung Health.
Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also raised the alarm over funding cuts, noting the immediate impact on key health programmes
Over the past two decades, global TB programmes have saved more than 79 million lives, averting approximately 3.65 million deaths last year alone.
A significant portion of this success has been driven by US Government funding, which has provided about $200 to $250 million annually, approximately a quarter of the total international donor funding secured.
The US has been the largest bilateral donor for programmes combatting the disease.
However, newly announced cuts for 2025 through executive orders will have devastating impacts on TB response efforts in at least 18 high-burden countries, where 89 per cent of expected US funding was allocated for patient care.
The impact will be particularly devastating in Africa, where treatment disruptions and staff layoffs could exponentially increase TB transmission rates.
Early reports from TB-affected countries indicate that funding constraints are already dismantling essential health services.
Among the most pressing concerns are health worker layoffs, drug shortages and supply chain breakdowns, data and surveillance systems collapse as well as disruptions to TB research and funding.
“Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against TB is at risk.
Our collective response must be swift, strategic and fully resourced to protect the most vulnerable and maintain momentum toward ending TB,” urged Dr. Kasaeva.
WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments and global partners in the fight against TB.
“In these challenging times, WHO remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national governments, civil society and global partners in securing sustained funding and integrated solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of those most vulnerable to TB,” the agency said.
“Any disruption to TB services – whether financial, political or operational – can have devastating and often fatal consequences for millions worldwide,” said Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO Global Programme on TB and Lung Health.
Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also raised the alarm over funding cuts, noting the immediate impact on key health programmes
Over the past two decades, global TB programmes have saved more than 79 million lives, averting approximately 3.65 million deaths last year alone.
A significant portion of this success has been driven by US Government funding, which has provided about $200 to $250 million annually, approximately a quarter of the total international donor funding secured.
The US has been the largest bilateral donor for programmes combatting the disease.
However, newly announced cuts for 2025 through executive orders will have devastating impacts on TB response efforts in at least 18 high-burden countries, where 89 per cent of expected US funding was allocated for patient care.
The impact will be particularly devastating in Africa, where treatment disruptions and staff layoffs could exponentially increase TB transmission rates.
Early reports from TB-affected countries indicate that funding constraints are already dismantling essential health services.
Among the most pressing concerns are health worker layoffs, drug shortages and supply chain breakdowns, data and surveillance systems collapse as well as disruptions to TB research and funding.
“Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against TB is at risk. Our collective response must be swift, strategic and fully resourced to protect the most vulnerable and maintain momentum toward ending TB,” urged Dr. Kasaeva.
WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments and global partners in the fight against TB.
“In these challenging times, WHO remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national governments, civil society and global partners in securing sustained funding and integrated solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of those most vulnerable to TB,” the agency said.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From World
-
US funding cuts threats global efforts to fight tuberculosis, WHO warns2 minutes ago
-
Floods, mass power cuts as wild weather bashes eastern Australia22 minutes ago
-
Greenland's road to independence, explained42 minutes ago
-
Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks2 hours ago
-
New LIV CEO O'Neil predicts golf will 'open up again'2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update2 hours ago
-
Djokovic crashes out at Indian Wells as Alcaraz sails through2 hours ago
-
Wild weather blacks out 300,000 properties in Australia2 hours ago
-
Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks3 hours ago
-
Syria forces beef up security amid reports of mass killings of Alawites3 hours ago
-
Phone bans sweep US schools despite skepticism3 hours ago
-
Did Ukraine have to become a partisan US issue?3 hours ago