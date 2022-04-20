US Funding Efforts to Support Ukrainian Refugees Fleeing Ukraine - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United States is funding efforts to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"For our part, the United States is welcoming up to 100,000 Ukrainians, and we're funding efforts to support all those who have fled Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

UN Migration Director General Antonio Vitorino said during the meeting that 5 million people have fled the conflict in Ukraine while some 7.1 million people are displaced inside Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy pointed out that before the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24, at least 1.7 million people sought citizenship, refugee status or temporary shelter in Russia immediately after the shelling of the Donbas region by Ukrainian troops.

Polyanskiy also said that according to data from Ukraine's finance ministry, the country population declined from 54 million to 41 million in the period between 1990 to 2021, and some three million people have left the country as part of seasonal labor arrangements.