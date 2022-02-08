US Funding of Semiconductor Industry Good Start, Needs Strategic Investment - Firm

A boost in funding of the semiconductor industry by the US administration in an effort to beat Chinese dominance is a good start, but needs to be invested in strategically, John Costello, VP of government affairs for Microchip Technology, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Ekaterina Chukaeva - A boost in funding of the semiconductor industry by the US administration in an effort to beat Chinese dominance is a good start, but needs to be invested in strategically, John Costello, VP of government affairs for Microchip Technology, told Sputnik.

Last week, the US House of Representatives approved legislation to increase American competitiveness with respect to China in the economic and national security domains. The House legislation, named the America COMPETES Act of 2022, would seek to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.

"The funding is a good start, but it needs to be invested in strategically with a sustainable private industry model based on addressing the true shortages facing us, primarily in what we call 'state-of-the-practice' semiconductor manufacturing for products that don't necessarily use the newest technology," Costello said.

Microchip Technology, an Arizona-based group which has been producing semiconductors in the US for over 30 years, is one of the companies the Biden administration hopes will develop the industry to compete with China.

Costello added that there is already ample private funding for what we call "state-of-the-art" semiconductor manufacturing, but manufacturing incentives need to be worthwhile.

"The current semi shortage is 99% state of the practice, not cutting edge. As for state-of-the practice, it is more cost-effective to expand existing capabilities than to build from the ground up," he added.

Costello believes US chances in the semiconductor industry to be considerable.

"The U.S. is already a proven leader in semiconductor design innovation and now needs to focus on semiconductor manufacturing capabilities," he explained, adding that the US should be able to keep pace with China on the issue.

Private industry can always drive development when provided a growth environment by the government, he added.

Speaking of collaboration with Europe, Costello believes that the US can work together with European colleagues. The European Commission is planning soon to propose a bill for the regulation of microchips. With European Chips Act, the Commission aims to advance the bloc's technological capacity by boosting research, production and international cooperation.

"However strategic competition needs to be addressed to avoid conflict," he concluded.

The United States' China Competition Bill would create a $52 billion semiconductor chip fund to incentivize private-sector investments that help address supply chain disruptions and produce more semiconductors domestically. In addition, the legislation would authorize $45 billion to improve US supply chains and prevent shortages of critical goods by ensuring more critical goods are made in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in disruptions to the supply chain in the semiconductors market, and the lack of semiconductor supplies caused production declines in the automotive industry for many carmakers, as well as electronics. Working and studying from home increased the sale of laptops and computers which also require chips to operate.