UrduPoint.com

US Funding To Ukraine Likely To Slow Down With Republicans Controlling House - Ex-Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 10:25 AM

US Funding to Ukraine Likely to Slow Down With Republicans Controlling House - Ex-Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US Republican lawmakers, skeptical of providing funding for Ukraine, will unlikely be able to end it, however, if they win control of the House of Representatives, they may slow it down, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

Republicans appear to have won enough seats during Tuesday's midterm elections to take control of the House while the Senate remains up for grabs with three races still too close to call. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker when the next Congress convenes in January.

"I do know that there are elements within the House that are growing in strength that are skeptical of funding for the Ukraine war," Black said. "I'd be surprised if they're able to cut off the funding, but I think that the funding will perhaps slow down as a result of the Republicans if they win the House."

Black said the Speaker of the House, who is determined by a vote of the caucus, has enormous power.

"If the Republicans have the majority, then they will select the speaker. The speaker has tremendous control over what happens with legislation. The speaker also appoints all of the committee chairmen who have a tremendous amount of power over the agenda, and what will advance and which ones are killed off in committee," he said. "If you look at the situation right now, where you have Nancy Pelosi as a speaker, she operated with a very, very slender majority. There are 435 seats in the house, and she only had an eight seat majority, but very, very small. But she was able to wield enormous power because she controlled all of the valves that controlled the flow of things through the house.

"

Black said it is not entirely clear how powerful the new Republican Speaker will be.

"However, the Republicans will exert an enormous amount of influence if they do end up controlling the House as I expect they will. So they may not do radical things like the Democrats have done. They may try to sort of take compromised positions. I don't know that will sort of depend on the leadership," he added.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to win control of the upper chamber of Congress.

President Joe Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after McCarthy vowed to cease writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the elections.

US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year. In May, Congress approved a $40 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. In total, the US has committed over $18.5 billion in military assistance to the country since January 2021.

More Stories From World

