UrduPoint.com

US FY2024 Budget Will Commit More Resources To Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 09:43 PM

US FY2024 Budget Will Commit More Resources to Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

The Biden administration's budget request for FY2024 to be released in March will have a substantial increase in resources committed to the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Biden administration's budget request for FY2024 to be released in March will have a substantial increase in resources committed to the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday.

"I can't give you specifics because we are still working on the FY2024 budget to be released the next month but you will see in the budget a deep and broad commitment and a significant increase in our resources for the Indo-Pacific," Sherman said.

Related Topics

Budget Sherman March

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘UAE Tour Women 2023’

29 minutes ago
 Federal educational institutions raising funds for ..

Federal educational institutions raising funds for Turkiye, Syria

19 seconds ago
 Akhtar Hayat Gandapur posted as IGP KP

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur posted as IGP KP

21 seconds ago
 House Committee Panel Asks for Hunter Biden Record ..

House Committee Panel Asks for Hunter Biden Records on Business Dealings - State ..

22 seconds ago
 Makaneole reassures strong Pak-US bilateral relati ..

Makaneole reassures strong Pak-US bilateral relations during Bahawalpur visit

24 seconds ago
 French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vacc ..

French Health Authority Recommends Annual Flu Vaccination for Children From Age ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.