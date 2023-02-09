US FY2024 Budget Will Commit More Resources to Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

The Biden administration's budget request for FY2024 to be released in March will have a substantial increase in resources committed to the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Biden administration's budget request for FY2024 to be released in March will have a substantial increase in resources committed to the Indo-Pacific region, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday.

"I can't give you specifics because we are still working on the FY2024 budget to be released the next month but you will see in the budget a deep and broad commitment and a significant increase in our resources for the Indo-Pacific," Sherman said.