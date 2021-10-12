US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Directly to Afghan People - White House

US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The Leaders also reaffirmed their collective commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls and members of minority groups," the White House said in a statement.

The United States remains committed to working with international partners and using diplomatic, humanitarian and economic means to support Afghans, the statement said.