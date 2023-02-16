US, G7 Allies to Unveil New 'Big' Russia Sanctions Around February 24 - Nuland

The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will introduce another "big" sanction package on Russia around the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will introduce another "big" sanction package on Russia around the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"I think you will see around the 24th (of February) a big new package of sanctions from both the US and from all of our G7 partners. These sanctions will deepen and broaden in certain categories where we have been active before, particularly in limiting the flow of technology to the Russian defense industry, high-tech equipment, etc., to sanctioning those individuals who are directly involved in prosecuting this war and supporting it," Nuland said during a press briefing.