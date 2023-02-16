UrduPoint.com

US, G7 Allies To Unveil New 'Big' Russia Sanctions Around February 24 - Nuland

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 11:31 PM

US, G7 Allies to Unveil New 'Big' Russia Sanctions Around February 24 - Nuland

The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will introduce another "big" sanction package on Russia around the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will introduce another "big" sanction package on Russia around the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"I think you will see around the 24th (of February) a big new package of sanctions from both the US and from all of our G7 partners. These sanctions will deepen and broaden in certain categories where we have been active before, particularly in limiting the flow of technology to the Russian defense industry, high-tech equipment, etc., to sanctioning those individuals who are directly involved in prosecuting this war and supporting it," Nuland said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Victoria United States February All From Industry

Recent Stories

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive fa ..

SDHR organises exhibition to support productive families

6 minutes ago
 Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamic ..

Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamics

6 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park w ..

AstraZeneca announces move to Dubai Science Park with new sustainable offices ah ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media prof ..

Dubai Media Council hosts gathering for media professionals on sidelines of Worl ..

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss ..

MoHAP Youth Council holds youth circle to discuss its initiatives, programmes fo ..

21 minutes ago
 Train Derails Outside Detriot, At Least Six Cars O ..

Train Derails Outside Detriot, At Least Six Cars Off Track - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.