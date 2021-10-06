US Gaining Foothold Near Afghanistan Means Moving NATO Closer to Russia - Moscow

The United States gaining a foothold in countries near Afghanistan will mean moving NATO infrastructure even closer to Russia's borders, Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The United States gaining a foothold in countries near Afghanistan will mean moving NATO infrastructure even closer to Russia's borders, Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Wednesday.

According to Kokov, some geopolitical threats arise due to the fact that the US does not abandon its intentions to stay in Central Asia, even after the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

"On the contrary, under the pretext of countering terrorist groups, they seek to gain a foothold in neighboring states, to form bases there for the deployment of their unmanned aerial vehicles and training centers for training local military personnel, law enforcement officers and special services," Kokov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, adding that "In essence, this means bringing NATO infrastructure even closer to Russian borders,"