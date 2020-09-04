US Gains 1.4Mln Jobs in Aug as Labor Recovery Slows From COVID-19 - Labor Department

UrduPoint.com
The United States gained 1.4 million jobs in August, much less than in the previous three months, as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The United States gained 1.4 million jobs in August, much less than in the previous three months, as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed, the government's monthly jobs data showed on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.

4 million in August, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent," the Labor Department said in a statement.. The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a strong rebound of 2.5 million jobs in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing last month with just 1.8 million new jobs.

