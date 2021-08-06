US gains 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 5.4%: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The recovering US economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, according to government data Friday, as hard-hit industries continued to return to normal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The recovering US economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, according to government data Friday, as hard-hit industries continued to return to normal.

The result was shy of the million jobs some economists had been expecting, but enough to push the unemployment rate down a half a point to 5.

4 percent, the Labor Department reported.

Notable gains in hiring came in the leisure and hospitality sector as well as education, the report said.