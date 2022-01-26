US Gasoline Builds Ease as Refiners Process Less Crude Amid Faltering Demand - EIA Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US gasoline stocks rose for a fourth week in a row but the huge inventory builds seen since end-December eased last week as refiners processed less crude amid faltering demand for fuel, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Wednesday.

Automobile fuel gasoline, also known as petrol outside the United States, is America's most-consumed oil product. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week ended January 21 versus market expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels after the previous week's growth of 5.9 million, EIA data showed.

While the latest week showed a contraction, gasoline barrels as a whole have ballooned by a record of nearly 25 million since the end of December, as Americans began driving less with the onset of winter.

But US and global prices of crude oil have been rallying instead, creating a dichotomy with the oversupplied state of fuels in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Oil prices have risen due to speculation that Russia will invade Ukraine despite Moscow's repeated denials of such intent. This week American troops were placed on "high alert" for possible deployment to Eastern Europe while NATO dispatched additional ships and fighter jets to the region, in anticipation that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will worsen.

Oil traders have seized the opportunity to chase prices higher on that narrative. Crude producers in the OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia, also pumped less over the past month, reinforcing the theory of an undersupplied market.

In Wednesday's trade, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, Brent came within cents of striking the much-anticipated $90 per barrel, after rising as much as 15% since the start of the year. US crude oil neared $88 per barrel, gaining almost 17% on the year.

The rally in crude oil prices was in spite of EIA data on Wednesday showing crude stockpiles rising for a second week in a row as refiners processed less oil into gasoline. Crude inventories grew by 2.4 million barrels last week versus a 728,000-barrel decline forecast by the market, adding to the previous week's gain of 515,000 barrels.

The only real positive inventory number for last week was the distillates drawdown of 2.8 million, which exceeded market expectations for a decline of 1.3 million and added to the previous week's draw of 1.4 million. Distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets.