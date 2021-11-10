US Gasoline Prices Seen Spiking Another 1% in November as Biden Mulls Action - EIA Data

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US Energy Information Administration has lifted its November forecast for pump prices of gasoline by 1.2% to $3.32 per gallon as it noted that demand for fuel was outpacing available supply amid the White House's plan to counter the inflationary trend.

"Demand has grown faster than supply, reducing inventories and contributing to higher prices for crude oil and petroleum products," the EIA said in a separate post on its website on Tuesday, accompanying its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, or STEO, report.

Inflation from higher fuel prices is among the key concerns of the Biden administration, as rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic triggers an escalation in commodity costs while oil producing group OPEC+ refuses to add meaningfully to world supply.

President Joe Biden has signaled that he might release oil from strategic US reserves to counter the inflationary trend, with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying the November STEO report will help determine the White House's action.

The EIA said retail prices for US regular gasoline averaged $3.29 per gallon in October, up 12 cents from September and $1.13 higher than in October 2020 - the biggest rise since 2014.

"We forecast that retail gasoline prices will average $3.32/gal in November," it said.

The EIA, however, predicted that pump prices will likely retreat to $3.16 in December. Although this would be 16 cents below the latest STEO forecast, it would still be 11 cents above the agency's previous prediction for a regular gallon of gasoline in November, the EIA said.