US Gathering Info On Moscow Drone Attacks, Doesn't Back Attacks Inside Russia - NSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 09:54 PM

The United States is still gathering information into the latest drone attacks that occurred in Moscow, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday

"We saw the news and are still gathering information about what happened. As general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, all drones were shot down.

