US Gathers Security Team to Draft Response Plan If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The White House has assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for Washington and its allies in case Moscow engages the weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The response team was established by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's memo in February, four days following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the newspaper said.

The so-called Tiger Group is also examining the retaliation options in the event Russian troops attack convoys carrying weapons to Ukraine on the territory of NATO member-countries. Officials are trying to determine how Washington should respond to the possibility of the hostilities spreading to neighboring countries, including Moldova and Georgia, and how to prepare European countries for an influx of the Ukrainian refugees, the newspaper said.

"It's going to be a very difficult call, but it's a call that not just the president but the entire NATO Council will have to make," Jack Reed, the senior US senator from Rhode Island said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "The bottom line is this is a NATO decision. It won't be the president's decision alone. I don't think he'd want to take action unilaterally."

NATO leaders will meet for an extraordinary session in Brussels later on Thursday.