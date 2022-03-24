UrduPoint.com

US Gathers Security Team To Draft Response Plan If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

US Gathers Security Team to Draft Response Plan If Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons - Reports

The White House has assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for Washington and its allies in case Moscow engages the weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The White House has assembled a team of security officials to develop response plans for Washington and its allies in case Moscow engages the weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The response team was established by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's memo in February, four days following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the newspaper said.

The so-called Tiger Group is also examining the retaliation options in the event Russian troops attack convoys carrying weapons to Ukraine on the territory of NATO member-countries. Officials are trying to determine how Washington should respond to the possibility of the hostilities spreading to neighboring countries, including Moldova and Georgia, and how to prepare European countries for an influx of the Ukrainian refugees, the newspaper said.

"It's going to be a very difficult call, but it's a call that not just the president but the entire NATO Council will have to make," Jack Reed, the senior US senator from Rhode Island said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that "The bottom line is this is a NATO decision. It won't be the president's decision alone. I don't think he'd want to take action unilaterally."

NATO leaders will meet for an extraordinary session in Brussels later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Brussels New York Georgia Moldova February Event From Refugee

Recent Stories

Concrete measures to be taken for Mathra's develop ..

Concrete measures to be taken for Mathra's development: Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for accelerating action against artif ..

Commissioner for accelerating action against artificial inflation, hoarding mafi ..

3 minutes ago
 Japan PM calls North Korea ICBM launch 'outrageous ..

Japan PM calls North Korea ICBM launch 'outrageous, unforgivable'

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Convenes Security Council A ..

Japan's Prime Minister Convenes Security Council After North's Missile Launch - ..

3 minutes ago
 PM asks entire nation to take part in PTI’s powe ..

PM asks entire nation to take part in PTI’s power show in Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 PTI Kohat chapter starts preparations for 27 March ..

PTI Kohat chapter starts preparations for 27 March rally: Ziaullah Bangash

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>