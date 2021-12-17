The United States shared Russia's concrete proposals on European security with allies and is prepared to discuss them, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States shared Russia's concrete proposals on European security with allies and is prepared to discuss them, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"As you know, we received some concrete proposals from the Russians when Assistant Secretary Donfried was in Moscow.

We have shared those with our allies. As we have said, we are prepared to discuss them. That said, there are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable, they know that, but there are other things that we are prepared to work with and that merit some discussions," the senior administration official said.