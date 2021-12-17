UrduPoint.com

US Gave Allies Russia's Proposals On European Security, Ready To Discuss Them - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

US Gave Allies Russia's Proposals on European Security, Ready to Discuss Them - Official

The United States shared Russia's concrete proposals on European security with allies and is prepared to discuss them, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States shared Russia's concrete proposals on European security with allies and is prepared to discuss them, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"As you know, we received some concrete proposals from the Russians when Assistant Secretary Donfried was in Moscow.

We have shared those with our allies. As we have said, we are prepared to discuss them. That said, there are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable, they know that, but there are other things that we are prepared to work with and that merit some discussions," the senior administration official said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

8 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

23 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

29 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

31 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

34 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.