US Gave No Response to Russia Requests About Cyberattacks on Election Commission -Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States has not given any response to the Russian requests concenring the cyberattacks on servers of the Central Election Commission during the 2021 parliamentary elections, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Russian media.

"Despite the agreements on the issue (fighting cybercrimes), we faced attacks on servers of the Central Election Commission during the State Duma elections. We have openly said that some 50 percent of these attacks were carried out from the United States ... It has not told us anything definite about that yet," Medvedev said.