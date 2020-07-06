US Gave Out Almost 5Mln Loans Supporting 51Mln Jobs Amid Lockdowns - Treasury Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Trump administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has given out nearly 5 million loans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, supporting over 51 million US jobs and 650,000 small businesses, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday.

"The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country," Mnuchin said in a statement . "We are particularly pleased that 27 percent of the program's reach (is) in low-and-moderate income communities, which is in proportion to percentage of population in these areas.

The average loan size is approximately $100,000, demonstrating that the program is serving the smallest of businesses."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. While all the 50 US states have reopened most of their economy from coronavirus lockdowns, economists still warn of a double-digit contraction in the second quarter.

Despite this, some economists say they have noticed "green shoots" for recovery from the net gain of 7.3 million jobs in the May-June period, after a loss of more than 21 million between March and April.