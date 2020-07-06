UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gave Out Almost 5Mln Loans Supporting 51Mln Jobs Amid Lockdowns - Treasury Chief

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Gave Out Almost 5Mln Loans Supporting 51Mln Jobs Amid Lockdowns - Treasury Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Trump administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has given out nearly 5 million loans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, supporting over 51 million US jobs and 650,000 small businesses, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Monday.

"The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country," Mnuchin said in a statement .  "We are particularly pleased that 27 percent of the program's reach (is) in low-and-moderate income communities, which is in proportion to percentage of population in these areas.

The average loan size is approximately $100,000, demonstrating that the program is serving the smallest of businesses."

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09. While all the 50 US states have reopened most of their economy from coronavirus lockdowns, economists still warn of a double-digit contraction in the second quarter.

Despite this, some economists say they have noticed  "green shoots" for recovery from the net gain of 7.3 million jobs in the May-June period, after a loss of more than 21 million between March and April.

Related Topics

Loan Business Trump March April 2020 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

56 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHAâ€™s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistanâ€™s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.