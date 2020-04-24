US Gave Russia Information About Sponsors for Student Education Programs - Ambassador

Washington has sent to the Russian embassy information about companies sponsoring exchange programs for Russian schoolchildren, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Washington has sent to the Russian embassy information about companies sponsoring exchange programs for Russian schoolchildren, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan told RIA Novosti.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the US Embassy in Russia was trying to help resolve the situation with Russian children participating in exchange programs, who have "stuck" in the United States, but the main issue was with the information that is in Washington, while US officials were trying to distance themselves from the problem. Zakharova also noted that Moscow "will draw conclusions from this behavior" of the US side.

"In the spirit of cooperation during this complicated time, we engaged the Russian government about Russian students studying in the United States on private sector exchanges.

We have shared with the Russian Embassy in Washington the contact information for the sponsoring organizations, with the aim of assisting those students who wish to return to Russia," Sullivan told RIA Novosti.

All these high school students have been contacted via their private sector sponsors, he said.

"They and their families have been given information about how to contact the Russian government and return to Russia, if they choose to do so," the ambassador emphasized.

Some of the Russian schoolchildren decided to return to their homeland, and many have already done so, he said.

"Some have spoken with their families and have chosen to remain in the United States. They are being supported by their host families, and by the sponsor organizations," Sullivan said.