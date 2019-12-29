UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Gave Russia Information On Attacks Planned For New Year Events In St. Petersburg - FSB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:50 PM

US Gave Russia Information on Attacks Planned for New Year Events in St. Petersburg - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was able to prevent terrorist attacks plotted for the New Year's Eve mass celebrations in St. Petersburg due to the intelligence information provided by the United States, the FSB press service said on Sunday.

"Based on the information previously received from the US partners, Russia's Federal Security Service on December 27 detained two Russian citizens, who intended to commit terrorist acts in crowded places in the city of St.

Petersburg during the New Year holidays," the statement read.

The organization added that the evidence confirming the preparation for terrorist attacks had been seized.

"The investigating bodies of the Federal Security Service have opened a criminal case under article 30 [crime preparation], article 205 [terrorism] and article 205.1 [participation in terrorist organizations' activities]. The necessary investigative and operational-search measures are underway," the FSB added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Holidays St. Petersburg United States December Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

2 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

2 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

3 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.