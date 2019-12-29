US Gave Russia Information on Attacks Planned for New Year Events in St. Petersburg - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was able to prevent terrorist attacks plotted for the New Year's Eve mass celebrations in St. Petersburg due to the intelligence information provided by the United States, the FSB press service said on Sunday.

"Based on the information previously received from the US partners, Russia's Federal Security Service on December 27 detained two Russian citizens, who intended to commit terrorist acts in crowded places in the city of St.

Petersburg during the New Year holidays," the statement read.

The organization added that the evidence confirming the preparation for terrorist attacks had been seized.

"The investigating bodies of the Federal Security Service have opened a criminal case under article 30 [crime preparation], article 205 [terrorism] and article 205.1 [participation in terrorist organizations' activities]. The necessary investigative and operational-search measures are underway," the FSB added.