US Gave Russia No Clear Response To Moscow's Initiative To Deal With Cybercrimes - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:20 AM

US Gave Russia No Clear Response to Moscow's Initiative to Deal With Cybercrimes - Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States has not given Russia any clear response to Moscow's initiative to seriously deal with cybercrimes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are constantly accused of hacking, undermining interests of almost all Western countries, but so far our multiple proposals to seriously start a joint work - in order to substantially .

.. solve the emerging issues and deal with real difficulties - have been left without a specific response," Lavrov said, addressing to students of the Far Eastern Federal University.

