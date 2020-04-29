UrduPoint.com
US GDP Contracts By 4.8 Percent In First Quarter - Commerce Department

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US economy shrank by a record 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses across the country, its sharpest decline since the Great Recession, the Department of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, according to the 'advance' estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the statement said.

