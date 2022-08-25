UrduPoint.com

US GDP Down 0.6% In 2nd Q2 Estimate, After 0.9% Dip In First Reading - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The latest estimate for US Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter of 2022 has improved slightly to a negative 0.6% from a previously negative 0.9%, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a reading that still placed the economy in recession.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 0.

6 percent in the second quarter of 2022," the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release.

The department issues three estimates altogether on GDP for each quarter. The advance estimate is the first and will be followed by two other estimates before the third quarter.

The US economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Conventionally, two straight quarters of GDP decline places an economy in a recession.

