US GDP Grew 5.7% In 2021 After 6.9% Jump In Q4 - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year to round up 2021 growth at 5.7%, the Commerce Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year to round up 2021 growth at 5.7%, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.

9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021," the department said in a news release. In its last GDP update, the department finalized a 2.3% growth for the third quarter. For all of 2021, growth was estimated at 5.7%.

