US GDP Grew 5.7% in 2021 after 6.9% Jump in Q4 - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year to round up 2021 growth at 5.7%, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

