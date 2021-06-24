UrduPoint.com
US GDP Grew By 6.4% In First Quarter Of 2021 - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

US GDP Grew by 6.4% in First Quarter of 2021 - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US gross domestic product expanded by 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said Thursday in its final reading for January-March growth in the world's largest economy, making a strident recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a statement.

The Commerce Department added that the increase was the same rate as the 'second' estimate that was released in May.

