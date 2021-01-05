The World Bank said in its annual global economic forecast on Tuesday that it expects US and China's economies to grow in 2021 by 3.5 and 7.9 percent, respectively

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The World Bank said in its annual global economic forecast on Tuesday that it expects US and China's economies to grow in 2021 by 3.5 and 7.9 percent, respectively.

"US GDP is forecast to expand 3.5% in 2021, after an estimated 3.

6% contraction in 2020," the World Bank said in its 2021 Global Economic Prospects report. "China's economy is expected to expand by 7.9% this year following 2% growth last year."

In the euro area, output is anticipated to grow 3.6 percent this year, following a projected 7.4 percent decline in 2020. Activity in Japan, which shrank by 5.3 percent last year, is forecast to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021, according to the outlook.