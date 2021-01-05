UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US GDP To Grow 3.5% In 2021, China's Economy To Expand By 7.9% - World Bank Forecast

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:23 PM

US GDP to Grow 3.5% in 2021, China's Economy to Expand by 7.9% - World Bank Forecast

The World Bank said in its annual global economic forecast on Tuesday that it expects US and China's economies to grow in 2021 by 3.5 and 7.9 percent, respectively

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The World Bank said in its annual global economic forecast on Tuesday that it expects US and China's economies to grow in 2021 by 3.5 and 7.9 percent, respectively.

"US GDP is forecast to expand 3.5% in 2021, after an estimated 3.

6% contraction in 2020," the World Bank said in its 2021 Global Economic Prospects report. "China's economy is expected to expand by 7.9% this year following 2% growth last year."

In the euro area, output is anticipated to grow 3.6 percent this year, following a projected 7.4 percent decline in 2020. Activity in Japan, which shrank by 5.3 percent last year, is forecast to grow by 2.5 percent in 2021, according to the outlook.

Related Topics

World Bank China Japan Euro 2020

Recent Stories

Israeli security official kills West Bank knife at ..

28 seconds ago

IPHRC OIC condemns illegal detention of Andrabi, d ..

31 seconds ago

Dream of "Naya Pakistan" incomplete without women' ..

16 minutes ago

LFOVK Conference: "Walk the talk" Kashmir civil so ..

18 minutes ago

Governor, Railways minister discuss KCR, ML-1 proj ..

18 minutes ago

Protestors flock Indian embassy to mark right to s ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.