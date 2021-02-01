UrduPoint.com
US GDP To Recover From Pandemic In Mid-2021, Employment In 2024: Budget Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:13 PM

US GDP to recover from pandemic in mid-2021, employment in 2024: budget office

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The world's largest economy will recover from the coronavirus pandemic by the middle of 2021, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Monday, sooner that it had forecast last year.

"CBO currently projects a stronger economy than it did in July 2020, in large part because the downturn was not as severe as expected and because the first stage of the recovery took place sooner and was stronger than expected," the nonpartisan office serving Congress said.

