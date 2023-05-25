The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% between January and March, the Commerce Department said in its second reading for the period on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.3% between January and March, the Commerce Department said in its second reading for the period on Thursday.

The Commerce Department issues three GDP readings for each quarter. The second reading for the first quarter of 2023 came in at half of the pace seen in the previous fourth quarter of 2022.

Economists polled by US media had forecast GDP growth of 1.

1% for the first quarter of this year. While the Commerce Department upped that in its second reading for the period, what it reported was still at the midpoint of the 2.6% growth cited for the October to December period.

"The consumer was stronger than anticipated, leading to a higher revision to Q1 (first quarter)," economist Adam Button said on the ForexLive forum, analyzing the contributors to the enhanced GDP reading.

Consumer spending accounts for 70% of the US economy.