US GDP Up 2.4% Year-on-Year In Q2, In Further Sign Of No Recession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

The US economy, measured by real gross domestic product, grew by an annualized 2.4% in the second quarter of this year, the Commerce Department said Thursday in an advance estimate that provided further proof that the United States was not headed for a recession

Extending the first quarter growth of 2%, the latest estimate was well beyond the 1.8% expansion forecast by economists for the second quarter.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023," the Commerce Department said in a statement on its first reading for the quarter.

The forecast-beating growth also showed the US economy wasn't being stunted by Federal Reserve rate hikes as many economists had thought.

The Fed has raised interest rates by a total of 5.25% since March 2022, from a previous 0.25%, in response to runaway inflation triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending related to that.

Inflation, as measured by the US Consumer Price Index, hit a four-decade high of 9.1% per annum in June 2022. Last month, it grew by 3% � its slowest in two years � in response to the Fed rate hikes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank's own economists were no longer pricing in a recession in their forecasts for US growth due to the resilience of the economy.

