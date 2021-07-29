US GDP Up by 6.5% in Second Quarter - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its first reading for April-June growth amid the ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a statement.