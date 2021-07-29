UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US GDP Up By 6.5% In Second Quarter - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

US GDP Up by 6.5% in Second Quarter - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in its first reading for April-June growth amid the ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued economic recovery, reopening of establishments, and continued government response related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Reading Commerce From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

12 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

25 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

26 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.