US General Accuses Russian Aircraft of Violating 'Coalition Airspace' in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russian military aircraft have entered the US-controlled "coalition airspace" in Syria several times this week, most recently on Wednesday morning, Commander of the Ninth Air Force and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for US Central Command Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said.

"We have had incidents where the Russians have flown into airspace that has been long recognized as coalition airspace where the Russians could fly if they deconflict that with us. But we've had instances as recently as just earlier this morning Syria time where a Russian aircraft came into our airspace," Grynkewich told reporters.

Similar incidents occurred yesterday and the day before, he added.

Sometimes, such incidents happen as many as three or four times in a single day, the general said.

"I think it would be prudent for Russia to return to our protocols for de-confliction," Grynkewich stated.

In May, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accused US Air Force pilots of "gross violations" of deconfliction protocols in Syria after they allegedly activated their weapons systems when approaching Russian military aircraft.

In a statement to Sputnik, US Air Forces Central said that US pilots continue to adhere to agreed-upon deconfliction protocols in Syria.