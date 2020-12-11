US General Confirms US Diplomatic Drawdown in Iraq Over Iran Scare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Top US general in the middle East, Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Frank McKenzie, confirmed on Thursday reports of a drawdown of American diplomatic personnel in Iraq to reduce exposure to possible Iranian attacks.

The move, described as small-scale and temporary, is timed to the upcoming first anniversary of the US airstrike that killed last January an Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani who was visiting Baghdad.

"That is a small drawdown... The Ambassador will remain, core embassy functions will remain," McKenzie said in an interview to the Defense One media outlet. "It was a smart thing to do to reduce our attack surface.

"

Earlier media reports suggested that the US is withdrawing as many as half of its diplomats from Iraq.

Fears also are that Iran, who has significant combat capabilities in Iraq through Shiite militias, may attempt to retaliate to last month's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, it's top nuclear scientist. Israel, America's major ally in the Middle East, is suspected to behind his death.

McKenzie confirmed that his forces are on a path to reducing their presence in Iraq to 2,500 servicemen by January 15, 2021, as directed by US President Donald Trump. The general assured that the remaining posture will still allow the US military to continue activities in Iraq at their current levels.