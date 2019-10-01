US General Electric Pays $2.7Mln to Settle Cuba Sanctions Violations - Treasury Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US-based multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) accepted a $2.7-million penalty to settle charges that three subsidiaries violated sanctions against Cuba , the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Specifically, between December 2010 and February 2014, the GE Companies appear to have violated � 515.201(b) of the CACR [Cuban Assets Control Regulations] on 289 occasions by accepting payment from The Cobalt Refinery Company ("Cobalt"), an entity identified on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons since June 1995, for goods and services provided to a Canadian customer of GE," the release said.

GE accepted the $2.7-million settlement on behalf of three subsidiaries - Getsco Technical Services, Bentley Nevada and GE Betz, the release said.

GE voluntarily disclosed the violations, the Treasury Department noted.

Fortune Magazine ranked GE as the 21th biggest publicly-held US company on the latest list of the top 500 American Companies, with sales of $120 billion in 2018.