UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US General Electric Pays $2.7Mln To Settle Cuba Sanctions Violations - Treasury Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:07 PM

US General Electric Pays $2.7Mln to Settle Cuba Sanctions Violations - Treasury Department

The US-based multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) accepted a $2.7-million penalty to settle charges that three subsidiaries violated sanctions against Cuba, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US-based multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) accepted a $2.7-million penalty to settle charges that three subsidiaries violated sanctions against Cuba, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Specifically, between December 2010 and February 2014, the GE Companies appear to have violated � 515.201(b) of the CACR [Cuban Assets Control Regulations] on 289 occasions by accepting payment from The Cobalt Refinery Company ("Cobalt"), an entity identified on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons since June 1995, for goods and services provided to a Canadian customer of GE," the release said.

GE accepted the $2.7-million settlement on behalf of three subsidiaries - Getsco Technical Services, Bentley Nevada and GE Betz, the release said.

GE voluntarily disclosed the violations, the Treasury Department noted.

Fortune Magazine ranked GE as the 21th biggest publicly-held US company on the latest list of the top 500 American Companies, with sales of $120 billion in 2018.

Related Topics

Company Cobalt Cuba February June December 2018 From Top Bentley Billion

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

7 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

39 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on integrat ..

39 minutes ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

39 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to deve ..

39 minutes ago

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.