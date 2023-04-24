US General McFarlane Says Islamic State Threat in Iraq, Syria 'Absolutely Still Exists'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The threat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is still very much present, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said on Monday.

"The threat of ISIS (Islamic State) absolutely still exists," McFarlane told reporters during a digital press briefing.

McFarlane pointed out the importance of building the capacity and capabilities of the US partners in the fight against the terror group.

McFarlane also noted a significant reduction in the numbers of Islamic State attacks but added that accomplishing the final goal of defeating the terror group will take many steps.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul confirmed during the briefing that the Islamic State threat is still active and the job is not yet complete.

"Even though ISIS (Islamic State) is defeated on the ground, in Iraq and Syria, its ideology is unconstrained, Stroul said.

Countering the Islamic State is a key goal of the United States' strategy and it is necessary to maintain international efforts to defeat this group, Stroul added.