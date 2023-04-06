Close
US General Milley's Statement On Iran Nuclear Policy Spooked Israeli Officials - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US General Milley's Statement on Iran Nuclear Policy Spooked Israeli Officials - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A statement made by US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley during a House committee hearing last week regarding the United States's approach to Iran's nuclear weapons program spooked Israeli officials, prompting them to seek clarification from the Biden administration, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Milley told lawmakers on the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee that the US "remains committed as a matter of policy that Iran will not have a fielded nuclear weapon."

Israeli defense and intelligence officials were alarmed by Milley's addition of the word "fielded" before "nuclear weapon," which could be interpreted as tolerating a non-fielded weapon, the report said, citing four Israeli officials.

Israeli officials from several agencies contacted US counterparts to express their concerns about Milley's statement, requesting he either clarify or retract his remarks, the report said.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing several days later, Milley reaffirmed the US' commitment to stopping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, without using the word "fielded.

"

Milley's clarification satisfied the requests of Israeli officials, the report said.

"We asked the Biden administration to fix it and they did," the report quotes one senior Israeli official as saying.

Milley's previous use of the word was linked to its past military vernacular, Joint Staff spokesperson Joseph Holstead reportedly said.

Moreover, Israeli officials were concerned by Milley's assessment that Iran needed "several months" to produce a nuclear weapon after enriching a sufficient amount of uranium, the report said.

The timeline was shorter than Israeli estimates, which predict Iran needing one to two years to develop a nuclear weapon, the report said. Israeli officials were also concerned that Washington had not shared such an assessment with them, the report said.

During the later congressional hearing, Milley repeated the timeline.

