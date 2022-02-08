US General Pledges to Probe Thousands of Civilian Casualties in Middle East

Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla, nominated by President Joe Biden to lead US Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that he supports probing thousands of civilian casualties from US military operations in the Middle Eats over the past two decades

"Every civilian casualty is a tragedy. I know that there is a process right now down at CENTCOM If confirmed, I would look to see how see how I can improve upon that process," Kurilla told a US Senate hearing when asked whether he is willing to investigate reports of civilian casualties in the region.

Kurilla said if he is confirmed as CENTCOM commander he is willing to participate in a new plan on civilian harm mitigation announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The fact that thousands of civilians in the Middle East have become victims of US military operations hurts the troops' credibility abroad, he added.

The Senate hearing took place following last week's US operation in Syria to assassinate Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). The operation resulted in the death of at least four civilians - three children and one adult.