WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said that he recommends incorporating all potential threats into a new international treaty instead of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is set to expire in February 2026.

"As our nation approaches the expiration of the New START, if asked, I'd recommend that we would look at an international treaty that captures all the potential threats that we would face," Bussiere said during a discussion hosted by the Hudson Institute on Thursday.

Although the New START has not accounted for all of Russia's weapons, it nevertheless provided the international order with stability, Bussiere said.

In February 2023, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the New START.

Russia and the United States signed the treaty in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the two countries' strategic nuclear facilities.

President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the United States had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the New START while being arbitrary about its own obligations.

On March 25, Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitment not to proliferate nuclear weapons since Moscow will not hand over control of the weapons to Minsk, Putin said.