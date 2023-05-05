UrduPoint.com

US General Recommends Incorporating All Threats Into New Int'l Treaty Instead Of New START

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US General Recommends Incorporating All Threats Into New Int'l Treaty Instead of New START

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Thomas Bussiere said that he recommends incorporating all potential threats into a new international treaty instead of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is set to expire in February 2026.

"As our nation approaches the expiration of the New START, if asked, I'd recommend that we would look at an international treaty that captures all the potential threats that we would face," Bussiere said during a discussion hosted by the Hudson Institute on Thursday.

Although the New START has not accounted for all of Russia's weapons, it nevertheless provided the international order with stability, Bussiere said.

In February 2023, Russia announced that it had suspended its participation in the New START.

Russia and the United States signed the treaty in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the two countries' strategic nuclear facilities.

President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the United States had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the New START while being arbitrary about its own obligations.

On March 25, Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitment not to proliferate nuclear weapons since Moscow will not hand over control of the weapons to Minsk, Putin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States February March July All

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

2 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

3 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

3 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

3 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.