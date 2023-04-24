UrduPoint.com

US General Says Russia Engages In 'Unsafe, Unprofessional' Air Activity In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US General Says Russia Engages in 'Unsafe, Unprofessional' Air Activity in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russian troops in Syria continue to engage in "unsafe and unprofessional" activities in the air, Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, who heads the US-led military coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), said on Monday.

"We continue see unsafe and unprofessional air activity from the Russians and we do use deconfliction line to ensure we are keeping our forces safe," McFarlane said during a press briefing.

The US military is closely monitoring the Russian military' activities and is trying to mitigate any potential risks, McFarlane said.

"We want to make sure that we stay on our mission, which is defeating ISIS (Islamic State)," McFarlane added.

Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria Deputy Chief Oleg Gurinov said in March that the United States grossly violates the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on flight safety in Syria.

