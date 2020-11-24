UrduPoint.com
US General Services Agency Determines Biden Transition Team Can Access Resources - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

US General Services Agency Determines Biden Transition Team Can Access Resources - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The US General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy in a letter to projected president-elect Joe Biden said she has determined his transition team can access post-election resources and services.

"I take this role seriously, and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you," Murphy said in the letter on Monday.

More Stories From World

