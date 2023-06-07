(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is currently erupting, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday in a Hazard Notification System notice.

"Kilauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 4:44 a.m. HST on June 7, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected glow in�Kilauea�summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kilauea's�summit caldera, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park," the notification said.

The notification lifted the volcano alert level from "watch" to "warning" and the aviation color code from orange to red.

The opening phases of the eruption are "dynamic," the notification said.

Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor, the notification said.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory remains in constant communication with Hawaii Volcanoes National Park as the situation evolves, the statement said.

High levels of volcanic gas are the "Primary hazard of concern" due to their potential far-reaching, downwind impacts, the statement said. Additional hazards include "Pele's hair" and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments that could dust the ground within a few hundred meters of vents, the notification said.

USGS will reassess hazards as the eruption progresses, the notification added.