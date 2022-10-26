US Geological Survey Says Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Detected Near San Jose, California

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was detected approximately 9 miles east of San Jose, California, near the San Andreas fault, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was registered 8.

7 miles (14kilometers) east of the Seven Trees neighborhood of San Jose at around 11:42 a.m. PDT (6:42 p.m. UTC), the USGS said on its website.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5 are considered to be "moderate," but capable of causing damage to poorly constructed buildings.

The San Andreas fault has been the source of major earthquakes throughout California history, including the 1906 San Francisco earthquake that killed at least 3,000 people.