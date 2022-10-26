UrduPoint.com

US Geological Survey Says Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Detected Near San Jose, California

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Geological Survey Says Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Detected Near San Jose, California

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was detected approximately 9 miles east of San Jose, California, near the San Andreas fault, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was registered 8.

7 miles (14kilometers) east of the Seven Trees neighborhood of San Jose at around 11:42 a.m. PDT (6:42 p.m. UTC), the USGS said on its website.

Earthquakes above magnitude 5 are considered to be "moderate," but capable of causing damage to poorly constructed buildings.

The San Andreas fault has been the source of major earthquakes throughout California history, including the 1906 San Francisco earthquake that killed at least 3,000 people.

Related Topics

Earthquake San Francisco San Jose San P

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

43 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

43 minutes ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

48 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

1 hour ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.