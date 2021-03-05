UrduPoint.com
US, Georgian Defense Chiefs Agree To Continue Close Security Cooperation - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Georgian counterpart  Juansher Burchuladze agreed during their first conversation over the telephone on Thursday to maintain close security cooperation, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Both leaders agreed that the close bilateral security cooperation between the U.S.

and Georgia must be sustained, with future cooperation building upon the gains achieved in recent years," the statement said.

Austin reaffirmed the United States' support for Georgia's sovereignty and its commitment to helping the country's defense capabilities, the statement added.

The United States and Georgia have fostered close ties ever since the fall of the Soviet Union of which defense cooperation has been one of the many areas of deepening bilateral relations. Georgia is one of the top troop contributors in the US war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.

