US, Georgian Military Discuss Bilateral Security Cooperation Priorities - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US Department of Defense said in a statement that it discussed with the Georgian Ministry of Defense security cooperation goals during their latest bilateral consultations.

"The purpose of the consultations was to discuss bilateral security cooperation priorities, share information on progress toward realizing shared security goals, and strengthen the US-Georgia strategic partnership," the statement said on Tuesday.

The consultations, held by video teleconference, were chaired by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper and the Georgian First Deputy Minister of Defense Lela Chikovani.

Apart from discussing what the two sides termed were new security cooperation goals for the future, the delegations also discussed the Georgian and Afghan military modernization efforts, the statement said.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Georgia strategic partnership, the statement added.

