US Gerald R. Ford Carrier Passes Final Aircraft Takeoff, Landing Testing - Navy

Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The next generation Gerald R. Ford carrier passed the second and final aircraft compatibility test during a 16-day sea trial in which the vessel launched and recovered 211 aircraft, the US Navy said in a press release on Wednesday.

"This second and final round of testing validated the ship's capability to launch and to recover aircraft with ordnance load and fuel states mirroring deployed requirements and operating tempos, using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) - two Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) systems unique to Ford," the release said.

The crew launched and recovered 211 aircraft, testing five different airframes, during 16 days at sea ending January 31, the release said.

The aircraft were launched and recovered in different environmental conditions and sea states and with varying aircraft weights, the release added.

The Ford class will eventually replace the Enterprise and Nimitz class carriers for the US Navy.

