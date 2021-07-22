UrduPoint.com
US-German Deal Does Not Resolve All Differences On Nord Stream 2 - Merkel

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

US-German Deal Does Not Resolve All Differences on Nord Stream 2 - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The German-US deal on the Nord Stream 2 does not resolve all the differences between the two countries with regard to the project, but it marks a step forward, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"I think that the agreement with the US government does not eliminate the differences, it does not overcome all the differences, they remain. I saw it yesterday from the reactions," Merkel said at an annual big press conference, which is likely to be her last as the chancellor.

The deal was reached only between the two governments, the parliaments of the two countries will not necessarily support it unanimously, Merkel added.

"We have a large list of tasks, for example, the extension of the [Ukraine-Russia] transit contract, the support of the transformation of Ukraine's energy sector, the connection of Ukraine through reverse supplies to the European energy supply system.

A good step that required willingness to compromise on both sides. On the other hand, not all differences have been overcome," the chancellor explained.

On Wednesday, the US and Germany published a joint statement supporting the idea to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2024. Berlin commits to "utilize all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas transit agreement with Russia." In addition, Germany pledges to take all necessary actions, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from using Nord Stream 2 as a weapon.

