US, German Delegations Discuss Nord Stream 2, Ransomware Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his German counterpart Jan Hecker and their delegations discussed in Washington a range of global issues concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and the recent ransomware attacks against key US infrastructure and supply chains, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"They talked about the upcoming G7 leaders meeting and NATO summit, the importance of securing Europe's energy future, collective efforts to share COVID-19 vaccines, coordination on cybersecurity and response to ransomware attacks, and foreign policy priorities including Russia, Ukraine, Iran, the Sahel, and the Western Balkans," Horne said in the release on Wednesday.

Horne added that experts from both governments discussed the United States' concerns over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

While President Joe Biden placed some sanctions on Russian businesses and vessels involved with the project in an effort to slow its construction, he waived in May other sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers.