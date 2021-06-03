UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, German Delegations Discuss Nord Stream 2, Ransomware Attacks - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:20 AM

US, German Delegations Discuss Nord Stream 2, Ransomware Attacks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his German counterpart Jan Hecker and their delegations discussed in Washington a range of global issues concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and the recent ransomware attacks against key US infrastructure and supply chains, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"They talked about the upcoming G7 leaders meeting and NATO summit, the importance of securing Europe's energy future, collective efforts to share COVID-19 vaccines, coordination on cybersecurity and response to ransomware attacks, and foreign policy priorities including Russia, Ukraine, Iran, the Sahel, and the Western Balkans," Horne said in the release on Wednesday.

Horne added that experts from both governments discussed the United States' concerns over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

While President Joe Biden placed some sanctions on Russian businesses and vessels involved with the project in an effort to slow its construction, he waived in May other sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Iran Russia Europe Washington German Nord United States May From Share

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

2 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

3 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

4 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

5 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.