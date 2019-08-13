UrduPoint.com
US, German Firms Recruit Detroit Engineers To Boost Lynx Vehicle Survivability - Raytheon

US, German Firms Recruit Detroit Engineers to Boost Lynx Vehicle Survivability - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) US and German companies have recruited the Detroit-based Pratt & Miller Defense to improve the battlefield protection and survivability of their proposed Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, the Raytheon Company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon Company and Rheinmetall Defense are partnering with Pratt & Miller Defense for the US Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition," the release said.

Pratt & Miller will add their engineering analysis capabilities to designing the Lynx to meet the US Army's survivability requirements, Raytheon explained.

"Pratt & Miller brings extraordinary engineering experience and expertise to the team to make sure Lynx can withstand the battlefield's harsh conditions," Raytheon Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Director Brad Barnard said in the release.

Lynx is a next-generation tracked armored fighting vehicle designed to operate on future battlefields and will include Raytheon's active protection system, next-generation thermal sights and Coyote unmanned aircraft system, the company said.

