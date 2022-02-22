UrduPoint.com

US, German, French Leaders Vow To Respond To Russia's DPR, LPR Recognition- German Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The leaders of the United States, Germany and France have promised that Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) will not be left without a response, the German cabinet said following a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"All three interlocutors agreed that this unilateral step by Russia is a clear violation of the Minsk agreements. Germany, France and the United States sharply condemned the decision of the Russian president. This step will not be left without a response," it said.

According to the statement, the US, German and French leaders vowed to do everything possible to prevent further escalation in Donbas.

More Stories From World

