US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal Statement Sends 'Clear Message' To Moscow - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The joint statement by the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 deal sends a clear message that they will stand for Russia using energy as a geopolitical weapon, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our joint statement sends clear message that the United States and Germany will not tolerate Russia using energy as a geopolitical weapon in Europe while escalating its aggression against Ukraine," the official said.

Russian officials have repeatedly said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is purely a commercial endeavor, not a political one. On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the Nord Stream 2 situation, said the United States is using Ukraine as a tool to try and change Moscow's policies.

